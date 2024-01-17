Apollo Supply Chain Launches E-Commerce Fulfilment, Shipping Service For D2C Brands

With strategically located fulfilment centers across cities including Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the new service 'alfa' is aimed at cutting logistics cost, improve delivery speed, a company statement said.

"India's consumer commerce business is witnessing an influx of D2C companies with a potential to become a $60-billion sector by 2027," said Akshat Pushp, Chief Business Officer at Apollo Supply Chain.