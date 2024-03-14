Amazon Says It Sold Ads For Products Shoppers Couldn’t Buy

Amazon considered the potential for misplaced ads more than a decade ago, according to Rachel Johnson Greer, a former compliance employee who left the company in 2015. At the time, she said, Amazon was developing automated tools to ensure products sold on the site complied with state and local regulations. Greer said the company decided against including ads in the tool’s development because doing so would have delayed the launch by a year, and managers were eager to make sure it was following applicable laws. She expressed surprise that Amazon hadn’t addressed the advertising situation long ago since so many states have their own regulations regarding toys, jewelry, children's apparel and bedding to protect consumers from toxic materials.