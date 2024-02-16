NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAkasa Air To Start International Operations From Mar. 28
ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air To Start International Operations From Mar. 28

Akasa Air announces the launch of international operations on Mar. 28, offering four non-stop flights per week between Mumbai and Doha.

16 Feb 2024, 07:16 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Akasa Air/Official X account)</p></div>
(Source: Akasa Air/Official X account)

Akasa Air on Friday said it will start international operations with flight services to Doha starting from Mar. 28.

"Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India," the airline said in a release.

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade.

Currently, the airline, which started flying in August 2022, operates 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT