Akasa Air Completes Two Years Of Flying; Reports 300% Rise in Capacity

Completing two years of flying, Akasa Air on Wednesday said it is on a 'successful trajectory' towards profitability and expects seat capacity to rise 50% on an annual basis.

Akasa Air, which commenced operations on the same day two years ago, flies to 22 domestic and five international cities, and has carried over 11 million passengers in India since its inception. It operates more than 900 weekly flights.

Airline's Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said it has registered a triple-digit growth and continues to be the fastest-growing airline in the global aviation history.

In a release, Akasa Air said its "unwavering commitment to cost leadership, supported by operational and financial discipline, has set the airline on a successful trajectory toward profitability."

Last fiscal, the airline recorded a 300% growth in Available Seat Kilometres, a measure of a flight's seat capacity.

"With the strong financial foundation the airline has built, it anticipates a year-on-year increase of 50% in its available seat kilometres," the release said.

The carrier started international operations in March this year and has more than 35 weekly overseas flights to five destinations -- Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kuwait.

Since the launch of pet carriage service in November 2022, the airline has flown over 3,700 pets across its domestic network, it added.

In June, the airline's domestic market share stood at 4.8%, as per official data.