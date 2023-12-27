Adani Total To Help Flipkart Cut Carbon Footprint

Adani Total Gas Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Flipkart, to support its vision to reduce carbon footprint in the primary, secondary and tertiary movements of goods between sourcing locations, warehouses, and customers.

The Adani Group company will provide decarbonising solutions, aiding Flipkart’s journey to switch to cleaner fuel options, including natural gas, and the introduction of electric vehicles, a press release said.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas, will deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure at Flipkart’s pan India supply chain, including at warehouses and logistics locations.

"This partnership will go a long way in decarbonising the e-commerce logistics segment in the country, which accounts for more than 8 million shipments per day," the release said.

"With growth in the economy, this volume is only set to grow further and requires well thought of solutions to reduce associated carbon emissions".