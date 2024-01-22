Adani’s Lessons From Hindenburg Fight Fuel $93 Billion Rebound

Critics including opposition political parties have continued to raise questions about a perceived closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as a complex web of opaque offshore firms. The auditor for the group’s ports business resigned last year, adding to questions around its accounting practices. Adani Group representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment. The conglomerate has said it complies with all laws and follows all accounting rules, while the billionaire has said that his firms don’t receive preferential treatment from the government.