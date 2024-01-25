Adani Power To Sell Two Units To AdaniConnex For Rs 540 Crore

Adani Power Ltd. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to sell two wholly owned subsidiaries to AdaniConnex Pvt. for Rs 540 crore.

The power major will sell 100% stake in Aviceda Infra Park Ltd. for Rs 190 crore and Innovant Buildwell Pvt. for Rs 350 crore to AdaniConnex, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Aviceda Infra Park is involved in real estate activities with own or leased property, while Innovant Buildwell is involved in land transport.

AdaniConnex is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd. and EdgeConneX. It is engaged in the business of developing data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services, including managed services, remote hands and feet, and other related services.