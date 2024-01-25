Adani Power To Sell Two Units To AdaniConnex For Rs 540 Crore
Adani Power Ltd. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to sell two wholly owned subsidiaries to AdaniConnex Pvt. for Rs 540 crore.
The power major will sell 100% stake in Aviceda Infra Park Ltd. for Rs 190 crore and Innovant Buildwell Pvt. for Rs 350 crore to AdaniConnex, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Aviceda Infra Park is involved in real estate activities with own or leased property, while Innovant Buildwell is involved in land transport.
AdaniConnex is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd. and EdgeConneX. It is engaged in the business of developing data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services, including managed services, remote hands and feet, and other related services.
Adani Power's net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 rose on higher operating margin and sales, according to financial results announced on Thursday.
The net profit of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led independent power producer increased to Rs 2,738 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. This compares with the Rs 8.8-crore net profit over the same period last year.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.