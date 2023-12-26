Adani Ports To Consider Raising Funds Via NCDs On Jan. 3

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will consider a proposal to raise funds through a bond issue next week.

The company's board will meet on Jan. 3, 2024, to consider the proposal for issuing non-convertible debentures by way of public offering, preferential allotment or their combination, the company said in its exchange filing on Tuesday.

On Dec. 12, Adani Ports approved a plan to raise Rs 5,250 crore via bonds and preference shares. The board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 5,000 crore. The company also plans to issue non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of up to Rs 250.2 crore.