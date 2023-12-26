Adani Ports To Consider Raising Funds Via NCDs On Jan. 3
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will consider a proposal to raise funds through a bond issue next week.
The company's board will meet on Jan. 3, 2024, to consider the proposal for issuing non-convertible debentures by way of public offering, preferential allotment or their combination, the company said in its exchange filing on Tuesday.
On Dec. 12, Adani Ports approved a plan to raise Rs 5,250 crore via bonds and preference shares. The board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 5,000 crore. The company also plans to issue non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of up to Rs 250.2 crore.
The company also shared the updated ratings on its current borrowing instruments.
India Ratings And Research
Rs 1,852 crore, non-convertible debentures—Reaffirmed 'AA+'.
Rs 1,000 crore, bank loan—reaffirmed 'AA+/A+'.
Rs 6,700 crore, commercial paper—reaffirmed 'A1+'.
Rs 5,000 crore, non-convertible debentures—assigned 'AA+'.
ICRA
Rs 7,000 crore, non-convertible debentures—reaffirmed 'AA+'.
Rs 10,020 crore, bank limits—reaffirmed 'AA+'.
Rs 6,700 crore, commercial papers—reaffirmed 'A1+'.
Rs 10,000 crore, non-convertible debentures—assigned 'AA+'.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company.