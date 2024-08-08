Adani Incorporates Subsidiary In Abu Dhabi For Operating Airports Outside India

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Global Airports Operator LLC in Abu Dhabi to carry out acquisition and investment operations for running airports outside India. The announcement was made by Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday.

Adani Airport currently owns eight airports, seven of which are operational, accounting for about 25% of passenger traffic and about 33% of cargo capacity. These include Mangaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.

The Adani airport arm also holds 73% stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd., which, in turn, has 74% holding in Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

Adani Enterprises will list its airports business by the financial year ending March 2028, Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said in June.

Back in January, the company's Vice President Jeet Adani had said the ports-to-power conglomerate might list its airports vertical on the bourses in the "near future" after it achieves a couple of triggers. The primary among them are operationalisation of the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport and record first stable year of operations.