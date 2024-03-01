Adani Group Will Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In Madhya Pradesh, Says Pranav Adani

The Adani Group is set to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh, furthering its investments in the state, according to Pranav Vinod Adani, director of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The group intends to double its investments in the state. A significant portion of this increased investment, totaling Rs 5,000 crore, will be allocated towards the construction of the Mahakal Expressway, the director said at the inaugural session of Regional Industry Conclave at Ujjain.

"Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the nation and we see infinite possibility of infinite growth in energy and infra," he said.