Adani Group Will Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In Madhya Pradesh, Says Pranav Adani
Around Rs 5,000 crore of the investment amount will be allocated towards the construction of the Mahakal Expressway, he said.
The Adani Group is set to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh, furthering its investments in the state, according to Pranav Vinod Adani, director of Adani Enterprises Ltd.
The group intends to double its investments in the state. A significant portion of this increased investment, totaling Rs 5,000 crore, will be allocated towards the construction of the Mahakal Expressway, the director said at the inaugural session of Regional Industry Conclave at Ujjain.
"Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the nation and we see infinite possibility of infinite growth in energy and infra," he said.
Over Rs 2,100 crore will be used to improve fuel-distribution businesses, especially city-gas distribution networks. The group also plans to make the state more reliant on renewable power with their investments.
It is also putting Rs 28,000 crore into setting up pump-storage projects, showing their commitment to sustainable energy solutions, he said. Adani also announced an investment of Rs 30,000 crore to boost the power capacity at its Singrauli plant.
A significant achievement has been made by creating nearly 11,000 jobs across Madhya Pradesh, he said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.