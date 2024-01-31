Adani Group Helping India Become More Self-Reliant, Says Cantor's Brett Knoblauch

Adani Group's diversification is helping it grow and unlock value, according to Brett Knoblauch of Cantor Fitzgerald that has turned bullish on the apples-to-airports conglomerate.

Over the last several years, the group has "spun out and emerged" in sectors such as gas, ports, food, and utility energies, Knoblauch, director of software equity research at Cantor, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

The group is helping India become more self-reliant and has a portfolio that gives the country what it needs, he said. "Adani Enterprises is going to benefit from a larger India. And I don't think there's any other way to look at it besides that."