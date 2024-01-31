Adani Group Helping India Become More Self-Reliant, Says Cantor's Brett Knoblauch
The brokerage's valuation of Adani Group is mainly influenced by airports, roads, and ports, says Knoblauch.
Adani Group's diversification is helping it grow and unlock value, according to Brett Knoblauch of Cantor Fitzgerald that has turned bullish on the apples-to-airports conglomerate.
Over the last several years, the group has "spun out and emerged" in sectors such as gas, ports, food, and utility energies, Knoblauch, director of software equity research at Cantor, told NDTV Profit in an interview.
The group is helping India become more self-reliant and has a portfolio that gives the country what it needs, he said. "Adani Enterprises is going to benefit from a larger India. And I don't think there's any other way to look at it besides that."
The Adani Group flagship company's airport, roads and new energy verticals are driving its valuations, the research firm said in its note. Investors are getting six other revenue-earning businesses from the company for "free", it said.
The firm initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises with an 'overweight' rating and a 12-month price target of Rs 4,368 per share. That implies a 50% upside return potential.
How Cantor Is Valuing Adani Group
The brokerage's valuation of Adani Group is mainly influenced by three key segments: airports, roads, and ports, said Knoblauch.
"If we're looking at just those three, we think they can do about a billion dollars in Ebitda in three to four years," he said. "Given [that] we have them growing revenue in that segment at upwards of a 65% CAGR over the next three years, we think that itself could also be trading at a 20 times multiple."
Adani is expanding its presence in consumer businesses, anticipating increased spending on travel, which benefits their airport operations, according to Knoblauch. The growing need for energy aligns with Adani's interests in commodity trading, mining, and renewable energy businesses, he said.
"It seems like everything that India is going to become a much larger economy has some indirect benefit to where Adani's businesses are currently operating," Knoblauch said. "Adani alone is looking to build over 6,000 roads over the next several years and with roads come more transportation."
Demerger Of Airport Business
Adani is the largest airport operator in India and the completion of the Navi Mumbai airport will significantly increase their capacity to accommodate around 90 million passengers, Knoblauch said.
To put it in perspective, this capacity is twice as large as the biggest airport in the United States, he said. "If we had to guess what the next business that would be to be demerged, we think it would be the airports business."
The Navi Mumbai airport's first phase is expected to be completed within a year, and according to projections, it is anticipated to reach full capacity within the next three years, he said.
Watch the full interview here:
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.