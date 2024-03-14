Adani Green Energy Unit Secures Additional 126 Megawatt Power Project

Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Four Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd., received an additional 126-megawatt merchant wind power project in Gujarat.

Adani Wind Energy had initially operationalised a 174-megawatt power project, which aggregates the total power generation to 300 megawatts, an exchange filing said on Thursday.

With the operationalization of these plants, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 9,604 megawatts, it said.

The working of the plant and the commencement of power generation will begin on March 14.

Shares of Adani Green Energy closed 9.99% higher at Rs 1,899.10 apiece, compared to a 0.46% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.