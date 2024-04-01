Adani Airports Investing To Digitise Processes, Expand Capacity In Four Cities, Says CEO

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. is making investments to digitise processes to facilitate passenger journeys as the company looks to expand capacity at airports under it across big cities.

"We are doing investments which will facilitate passenger journeys tremendously, including investment in digital tools. We are digitising a lot of processes for the benefit of the passengers," Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said on Monday, reported ANI.

The Adani Group's newly integrated Terminal 3 at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is almost 80% larger than the combined T1 and T2, he said.

Bansal also said the company is building a new terminal in Guwahati, while the new international airport at Navi Mumbai will be commercially operational from the first quarter of next year. "We are also going to start a process to build a new terminal in Jaipur and Ahmedabad," he said.

India will be the second-largest aviation market in the world with a rising GDP in the next 20 years, the CEO said. "We are very bullish on the growth of aviation in India."

The Adani Group has signed concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for the operation, management and development of six airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.