A $70 Billion Investor Prepares For Fed Rate-Hike Risk In 2024

After dialing back duration in its debt portfolio to neutral in the midst of a frenetic bond rally late last year, Brett Solomons, a senior portfolio manager at the A$106 billion ($70.2 billion) fund, is opting to keep his powder dry to stay nimble amid the various economic scenarios that may unfold. The Fed can’t declare mission accomplished on inflation just yet given the continued strength of the US labor market, he said in an interview earlier this week.