2023 For Renewable Energy: Government Tenders Rose But Projects Failed To Catch Up
The government has tendered an additional 91 GW of renewable projects in November, but the auction and allotment of projects was just 13 GW.
The year 2023 saw the power sector receive around 91 GW of renewable energy project tenders, against the government target of 50 GW in FY24. Demand grew by 9% in the January–November period, with peak power demand reaching an all-time high of 240 GW in September.
By all standards, this qualifies as one of the best performances globally. But, given India’s focus on green transition and its ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, project awards failed to catch up with demand, and energy storage capacities that will aid round-the-clock renewable power generation barely took off the ground. What complicated the matter further was the government's proposal to add 80 GW of new thermal power capacity in the same period.
There was no new impetus or increase in renewable power demand from power distribution companies, according to a Bridge to India report shared with NDTV Profit. “The muted demand for renewable power, together with the government’s standout reluctance to commit to tripling renewable capacity at COP28, is a disturbing sign for the sector,” it said.
Renewable Capacity
As of November 2023, India’s total installed renewable energy capacity rose to 136 GW, excluding hydropower. If hydropower was added, the capacity would rise to 179.6 GW, or 42.1% of the total installed power capacity of 426.13 GW.
What added to the concern was the lower capacity utilisation of renewable projects. The capacity utilisation for wind and solar projects is a maximum of 20–22%, compared with 70–80% for thermal power projects. Wind and solar projects operate at optimum levels only during the night or daytime, leading to intermittency in power generation.
So, capacity addition does not translate into an equal amount of power generation.
To increase generation from renewable projects, crucial storage capacities are added.
In the first nine months of FY24, power generation, including renewable power, was 1,176.13 billion units, as against the target of 1,750 BU set by the government for fiscal 2024. Power generation in FY22 was 1,624.15 BU.
Buyers' preference has shifted to a less intermittent and improved profile of renewable energy output, which led to an increase in hybrid and storage-based tenders, said Jyoti Gulia, founder and chief executive officer of JMK Research and Analytics Pvt.
“In 2023, the vanilla solar and wind tenders comprised just half, or around 51%, of the RE tenders in India. The rest of the capacity tendered was wind solar hybrid, RE combined with energy storage systems (ESS), standalone ESS, and pump hydro storage (PHS). The emergence of pumped hydro storage and firm and dispatchable RE (a tender subtype of RE + ESS) dictates the recent growth of new-age tender segments,” Gulia said.
Going forward, energy storage systems-based renewable energy tenders and wind solar hybrids will take precedence over vanilla solar and wind tenders in the coming decade, she said.
Challenges And Way Ahead
Lack of demand for renewable power from Discoms, on account of high variability risks, is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry. “Various initiatives over the years to address this risk have made scant progress due to complacency on the part of policymakers,” the Bridge to India report stated.
There has been a distinct lack of enthusiasm towards storage because of high cost and supply-side concerns, it said.
Despite innovation in tender designs and a boom in tender issuance—around 25 GW of storage-based tenders have been issued so far—only 6.3 GW of capacity has been allocated. To make matters worse, a significant share of this capacity faces execution uncertainty, it said.
Regulations to retrofit coal-based power plants to make them flexible assets are stuck due to technical and financial issues, the report said. According to estimates, it will cost between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per megawatt to convert these plants into flexible assets. Besides that, around 25 GW of gas-based plants that can effectively play the role of a peak load carrier are either stranded or operating at minimal levels due to costly or insufficient gas.
2023 was badly affected by ALMM uncertainty, which, together with the sharp downward trend in module prices, meant that many projects had been deferred, said Vinay Rustagi, senior director at CRISIL Ratings. However, the bright spot was the corporate market, which recorded the highest ever annual capacity addition of 5.1 GW.
The coming year is expected to make up for the lag in project execution, with a huge pick-up on account of low module prices, he said. The mid-term outlook is, however, marred by a policy slant towards new thermal power and a slow uptake of storage capacity, essential for supporting more variable renewable power.
Shreyas Gowda, senior vice president of Oorjan Cleantech Pvt., noted various challenges, like delays and uncertainties in net-metering and subsidy-related procedures in some states, interventions by state electricity distribution companies, and volatility in equipment prices and supply chain disruptions.
But rising consumer awareness about solar energy's benefits and the introduction of a new rooftop solar subsidy scheme by the Indian government in July 2022 have helped catalyse market growth, he said.