2023 For Renewable Energy: Government Tenders Rose But Projects Failed To Catch Up

As of November 2023, India’s total installed renewable energy capacity rose to 136 GW, excluding hydropower. If hydropower was added, the capacity would rise to 179.6 GW, or 42.1% of the total installed power capacity of 426.13 GW.

The government tendered an additional 91 GW of renewable projects in November, but in comparison, the auction and allotment of projects were just 13 GW.

What added to the concern was the lower capacity utilisation of renewable projects. The capacity utilisation for wind and solar projects is a maximum of 20–22%, compared with 70–80% for thermal power projects. Wind and solar projects operate at optimum levels only during the night or daytime, leading to intermittency in power generation.

So, capacity addition does not translate into an equal amount of power generation.

To increase generation from renewable projects, crucial storage capacities are added.

In the first nine months of FY24, power generation, including renewable power, was 1,176.13 billion units, as against the target of 1,750 BU set by the government for fiscal 2024. Power generation in FY22 was 1,624.15 BU.

Buyers' preference has shifted to a less intermittent and improved profile of renewable energy output, which led to an increase in hybrid and storage-based tenders, said Jyoti Gulia, founder and chief executive officer of JMK Research and Analytics Pvt.

“In 2023, the vanilla solar and wind tenders comprised just half, or around 51%, of the RE tenders in India. The rest of the capacity tendered was wind solar hybrid, RE combined with energy storage systems (ESS), standalone ESS, and pump hydro storage (PHS). The emergence of pumped hydro storage and firm and dispatchable RE (a tender subtype of RE + ESS) dictates the recent growth of new-age tender segments,” Gulia said.

Going forward, energy storage systems-based renewable energy tenders and wind solar hybrids will take precedence over vanilla solar and wind tenders in the coming decade, she said.