1MDB Sues Wife Of Former PM Over $346 Million Of Luxury Goods

Najib was prime minister from 2009 until 2018, when his role in the 1MDB scandal cost the Barisan Nasional coalition the election and ended its six-decade rule. Shortly after his downfall, police seized about 1.1 billion ringgit ($232 million) worth of items in raids linked to the former leader and his wife. He and Rosmah have denied wrongdoing but still face trials for multiple criminal charges related to the troubled state fund.