'10-Min Food Delivery': Bengaluru Start-Up's High-Speed Service Whips Up Internet Debate
Users raised a slew of questions, including the safety of food delivery drivers, as well as the 600-second time frame for cooking, packing, and delivering food.
A new entrant to the food delivery bandwagon has already whipped up a storm on social media over its promise to deliver food in 10 minutes.
Bengaluru-based start-up Swish, which is currently servicing HSR (Hosur Sarjapura Road) Layout of the city, split netizens following its announcement that it would deliver fresh and hot meals to its customers regardless of the city's notorious traffic snarls.
Swish's founder, Ujjwal Sukheja, took to X to share the update, “After months of building in Stealth, Excited to announce that we are building Swish: 10-min food delivery app (@justswishin).”
After months of building in Stealth, Excited to announce that we are building Swish: 10-min food delivery app
Many of you might be asking how did a bunch of crypto enthusiasts end up launching a food delivery app?
It immediately received a backlash from social media users.
"Well I know it's a repetitive question But 10 min food delivery is only possible if food is already cooked And do you really think Zomato and Swiggy can't do that what's the mote here?" a user inquired on the post.
But 10 min food delivery is only possible if food is already cooked
And do you really think Zomato and Swiggy can't do that
what's the mote here?
“How does food get cooked, packed and delivered in 600 seconds,” commented another user to the original post.
"If I understand somewhat it's pre-packed food with limited items? Yes truly awesome for many to save the time in scrolling n .of restaurants x. no of items..not deciding even after 20-30 mins scroll. finally ordering what they have initially thought Can break all the best," read another post.
Yes truly awesome for many to save the time in scrolling n .of restaurants x. no of items..not deciding even after 20-30 mins scroll.. finally ordering what they have initially thought
Can break ð all the best
Questions were also raised about the safety factor and the pressure on drivers to deliver within 10 minutes.
"Hope the 10 min criteria doesn't risk the lives of your delivery partner! I am concerned," the caption read.
Meanwhile, the start-up's initiative also drew praise from some netizens, who said they had given it a shot and the speed with which their orders were delivered was impressive.
I am concerned
Arrived in 15 minutes.
Was warm and tasty.
Ordering experience was good. Included seamless signup. Clean Interface.
Overall delightful. You won a happy customer.
Wouldn't it amount to too much food wastage? Why not simply become a tiffin service with fixed menu.
Can't wait too how these folks grow & scale
Is 10 minute food delivery actually a need? It takes more time to cook something even in your own kitchen.— Neil Dossabhoy (@NeilDossa) August 5, 2024