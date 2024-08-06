'10-Min Food Delivery': Bengaluru Start-Up's High-Speed Service Whips Up Internet Debate

A new entrant to the food delivery bandwagon has already whipped up a storm on social media over its promise to deliver food in 10 minutes.

Bengaluru-based start-up Swish, which is currently servicing HSR (Hosur Sarjapura Road) Layout of the city, split netizens following its announcement that it would deliver fresh and hot meals to its customers regardless of the city's notorious traffic snarls.

Users raised a slew of questions, including the safety of food delivery drivers, as well as the 600-second time frame for cooking, packing, and delivering food.

Swish's founder, Ujjwal Sukheja, took to X to share the update, “After months of building in Stealth, Excited to announce that we are building Swish: 10-min food delivery app (@justswishin).”