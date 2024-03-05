1, 2 Or 3 BHK? Check What Indian Homebuyers Are Preferring, As Per Ficci-Anarock Survey
Affordable housing demand has shrunk further, to 21% in H2 2023 from 25% in H2 2021, and 40% in H2 2020.
Despite property prices going north, more Indians are seeking bigger apartments. The FICCI-Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey (H2 2023) has revealed 50% of home buyers in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR prefer 3-BHKs.
Anarock research company conducted the online survey from July-December 2023 with 5,510 participants responding to different digital sources, including email campaigns, web links and messages. These respondents belonged to 14 cities and were between the age group of 22-76 years.
The findings of the survey were revealed at the FICCI Real Estate Summit in Delhi on March 5. The survey found that 50% respondents wanted 3-BHKs, while 38% favoured 2-BHKs. However, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, most people still preferred smaller homes.
The demand for bigger apartments is consistent regardless of the surging property rates. “Aligned to the growing preference for bigger apartments, the demand for luxury homes priced Rs 1.5 crore has also gained more traction,” the release said.
Affordable housing demand has shrunk further, to 21% in H2 2023 from 25% in H2 2021, and 40% in H2 2020.
Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group said, "The supply of bigger homes is seamlessly following the demand for them. Anarock data indicates that average flat sizes in the top seven cities grew by 11% annually last year – from 1,175 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023.”
The survey revealed that the demand for ready-to-move homes is lower than new launches for the first time.
The survey highlighted an increasing inclination of homebuyers towards suburban areas and city centres. This surge is due to the return to office (RTO) policy post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current survey reflected that 30% of respondents chose suburban areas as their first preference to purchase a home, against 25% in 2021. The current survey showed a surge in the desire for more open spaces within homes as compared to previous years.
Earlier, the focus was more on utilising every square inch for indoor use. Now, 75% of property buyers want properties with balconies.
74% of home buyers insist on improved construction quality.
Other highlights of the survey
58% of millennials & 39% of Gen-X respondents intend to use their gains from other investments to purchase homes.
While real estate remains the most preferred investment asset class for over 57% of respondents, there is also a growing sentiment towards Fixed Deposits (FDs) in the wake of rising interest rates.
More investors are now backing residential real estate - in H2 2023, about 36% of prospective buyers will purchase properties as an investment.
Over 73% of survey respondents state that their home-buying decision will not be impacted if home loan rates stay below 8.5%.
Inflation is not impacting disposable income as much as it did in the previous year’s survey - in H2 2023, 55% of participants felt a notable impact of inflation, down from 61% in the H2 2022 edition.