1, 2 Or 3 BHK? Check What Indian Homebuyers Are Preferring, As Per Ficci-Anarock Survey

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group said, "The supply of bigger homes is seamlessly following the demand for them. Anarock data indicates that average flat sizes in the top seven cities grew by 11% annually last year – from 1,175 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023.”

The survey revealed that the demand for ready-to-move homes is lower than new launches for the first time.

The survey highlighted an increasing inclination of homebuyers towards suburban areas and city centres. This surge is due to the return to office (RTO) policy post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current survey reflected that 30% of respondents chose suburban areas as their first preference to purchase a home, against 25% in 2021. The current survey showed a surge in the desire for more open spaces within homes as compared to previous years.

Earlier, the focus was more on utilising every square inch for indoor use. Now, 75% of property buyers want properties with balconies.

74% of home buyers insist on improved construction quality.