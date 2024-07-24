Indian Bonds Reverse Gains As Borrowing Plan Disappoints Market
Traders were expecting a bigger reduction in borrowings to act as a catalyst for more bond gains
(Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds reversed gains after the government disappointed traders expecting a bigger cut in debt sales.
The administration plans to borrow 14.01 trillion rupees ($168 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday. That’s slightly lower than 14.1 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey and proposed in the interim budget in February.
New Delhi also forecast a narrower fiscal deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product, versus 5.1% in the interim spending plan. This is the first budget from the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term in elections last month, and signals the government is sticking to a prudent fiscal policy.
Traders were expecting a bigger reduction in borrowings to act as a catalyst for more bond gains boosted by their inclusion in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging-market index. The $1.3 trillion bond market will now look toward the central bank’s policy decision in August for any signs of dovishness.
Bonds rallied initially on the lower fiscal deficit number, with the yield on the 10-year bond dropping by as much as four basis points to 6.93%, the lowest since April 2022. They reversed gains after the finance minister announced a modest cut in borrowings.
“The borrowing numbers have not changed much in spite of fiscal deficit being lower at 4.90%, so yields are up,” said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.
The 10-year yield was steady at 6.97%, while the 5-year yield was down one basis point at 6.92%. The rupee hit a new all-time low of 83.7175 per dollar.
Net borrowing, adjusted for maturities, will be 11.63 trillion rupees, compared with 11.7 trillion median expectation in a Blomberg survey.
Traders were watching whether the federal government sticks to a path of fiscal prudence after Modi’s party lost majority in elections, and had to depend on allies to run the coalition government.
Read: Modi Pledges $24 Billion for Jobs, Financial Aid for Allies
Bonds have advanced in recent months amid accelerated foreign inflows following the inclusion of Indian sovereign notes in JPMorgan Chase & Co’s emerging-market index. Foreigners have snapped up about $12 billion worth of the notes since the September announcement.
“It is not that the market has got a negative surprise,” said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Asset Management. The fiscal deficit will be lower at 4.5% the next year, which is good for long term, he said.
New Delhi cut its borrowings via treasury bills by about 500 billion rupees in the current fiscal year, according to budget documents.
As the government reduced the borrowings via treasury-bill issuance, that explains the muted cut in gross borrowings, said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.
--With assistance from Khushi Malhotra.
(Updates with treasury bills details in 12th paragraph.)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.