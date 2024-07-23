NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: UPSC Receives Over Rs 400 Crore From Centre
Budget 2024: UPSC Receives Over Rs 400 Crore From Centre

The UPSC has been in the spotlight since probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's case came to the fore.

23 Jul 2024, 06:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Finance MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran are also seen.(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)</p></div>
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Finance MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran are also seen.(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Over Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for expenditure on examination and selection of the civil servants by the Union Public Service Commission in the 2024-25 Budget announced on Tuesday.

The Commission conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages- preliminary, main and interview- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

The UPSC has been given Rs 425.71 crore for the ongoing fiscal in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Of these, Rs 208.99 crore is for expenditure on salaries and allowances of the chairman and members, besides administrative expenses, among others.

A total of Rs 216.72 crore has been allocated for the 'expenditure in connection with the examinations, recruitment tests and selections conducted by the Union Public Service Commission', according to the Budget documents.

The Commission was given Rs 426.24 crore during 2023-24.

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been allocated Rs 33.32 crore for fiscal 2025. The provision is for establishment and construction-related charged expenditure for the Lokpal.

The Central Vigilance Commission has been allocated Rs 51.31 crore for the current financial year.

The UPSC has been in the spotlight since probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's case came to the fore.

The Commission had recently lodged a criminal case against Khedkar, a 2023 batch probationary IAS officer, for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility.

