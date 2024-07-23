Budget 2024: UPSC Receives Over Rs 400 Crore From Centre

Of these, Rs 208.99 crore is for expenditure on salaries and allowances of the chairman and members, besides administrative expenses, among others.

A total of Rs 216.72 crore has been allocated for the 'expenditure in connection with the examinations, recruitment tests and selections conducted by the Union Public Service Commission', according to the Budget documents.

The Commission was given Rs 426.24 crore during 2023-24.

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been allocated Rs 33.32 crore for fiscal 2025. The provision is for establishment and construction-related charged expenditure for the Lokpal.

The Central Vigilance Commission has been allocated Rs 51.31 crore for the current financial year.

The UPSC has been in the spotlight since probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's case came to the fore.

The Commission had recently lodged a criminal case against Khedkar, a 2023 batch probationary IAS officer, for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility.