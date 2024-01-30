Budget 2024: States Received 46% Of Centre's Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore Special Capex Funds This Fiscal

The government has so far, in fiscal 2024, released 46% of the Rs 1.3 lakh crore, or Rs 60,307 crore, to states as 50-year loans under the State Capex Assistance scheme, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Projects amounting to 75.5%, or Rs 96,206 crore, of the Rs 1.3 lakh crore outlay of "Special Assistance To States For Capital Investment” were approved to various state governments in FY24.

The scheme serves as a 50-year loan to states to be spent on capital expenditure within the particular fiscal year.

The scheme was first announced post-pandemic in a bid to bolster capital investment at the state level. The outlay of the scheme was significantly raised to Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23 from FY22’s Rs 15,000 crore. Subsequently, the scheme was raised further to Rs 1.3 lakh crore in Budget 2023–24.

In FY24, the Rs 1.3 lakh crore was divided into two parts—the untied portion of Rs 1 lakh crore, which will be at the discretion of states, but a part will be conditional on states increasing their actual capex. The balance of Rs 30,000 crore was linked to specific purposes, such as:

Scrapping old government vehicles.

Urban planning reforms and actions.

Financing reforms in urban local bodies to make them creditworthy for municipal bonds.

Housing for police personnel above or as part of police stations.

Constructing Unity Malls.

Children and adolescents' libraries and digital infrastructure.

State share of the capital expenditure of central schemes.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, the ministry notified that Rs 91,471 crore from the untied portion or under part-l of the scheme was approved as of Nov. 27, 2023. “Out of the approved capex, an amount of Rs 57,090.39 crore has been released to the states as the first installment,” the ministry noted in an X post.

Under Part-2, or the tied portion, the incentives for scrapping old vehicles, like state government vehicles and ambulances older than 15 years, were earmarked at an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore. Of this, Rs 112.50 crore was approved for the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, and an amount of Rs 31.25 crore has been released to Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Under urban planning reforms, Rs 15,000 crore was outlined to promote affordable housing, comprehensive mobility, and conserve blue-green infrastructure for sustainable urbanisation.

Further, Rs 5,000 crore was earmarked for financing reforms in urban local bodies to improve the creditworthiness of cities (municipalities and urban local bodies) and make them ready for municipal bonds by incentivising property tax governance reforms and ring-fencing user charges on urban infrastructure.

Under housing for police personnel and their families in urban areas, Rs 2,000 crore was outlined from the overall figure of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

The ministry noted that of this, projects amounting to Rs 1,685 crore have been approved and an amount of Rs 821 crore has been released to the states of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Towards the construction of Unity Malls, which aim to promote national integration, Rs 2,946 crore has been approved for the states of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand. Of the approved amount, Rs 1,393.32 crore has been released to these states from an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore for this purpose.

In a push to states for the setting up of a physical library with infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources at panchayat and ward level, Rs 5,000 crore was allotted. Of this, Rs 1,942.54 crore has been approved and Rs 971.27 crore has been released to the states of Assam, Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Uttar Pradesh.

Lastly, under the 'Just-in-Time' release, a state will be eligible for an incentive equal to 10% of the central share of a scheme brought under the 'Just-in-Time' model through the RBI's e-Kuber system. A state will also be eligible for incentives up to Rs 100 crore as per single-nominal-account reports, the ministry said.

“As of Oct. 31, 2023, capital investment projects of states worth Rs 96,206.27 crore were approved and Rs 58,494.19 crore released so far under the Scheme for 2023–24,” the post said.