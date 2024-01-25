Budget 2024: Robust Tax Receipts To Surpass Budget Estimates, Say Brokerages

The buoyancy in tax receipts, both direct and indirect, is likely to result in collections exceeding the budget estimates for the current fiscal, according to Barclays.

Robust tax collection, mainly driven by direct taxes, has given the Union government some fiscal space to carry out additional spending and yet meet the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of the gross domestic product for FY24, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said.

Nirmal Bang is factoring in net tax revenue growth of 10.9% in the next fiscal, broadly in line with the nominal GDP estimate of 10%.

India's economic growth has been better than anticipated in FY23 and the current fiscal. Therefore, there is no major need to provide support to consumption or investment spending, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Inflation continues to remain volatile with many uncertainties. However, the upcoming general elections may warrant some announcements for the farm economy and the lower income class, Motilal Oswal said in a note.

"Although tax receipts have been higher than targets for the last three years, the fiscal deficit needs to be narrowed further to avoid any crowding out, as and when the corporate investments pick up," it said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb. 1.