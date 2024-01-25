Budget 2024: Robust Tax Receipts To Surpass Budget Estimates, Say Brokerages
The fiscal deficit needs to be narrowed to avoid any crowding out when corporate investments pick up, says Motilal Oswal.
The buoyancy in tax receipts, both direct and indirect, is likely to result in collections exceeding the budget estimates for the current fiscal, according to Barclays.
Robust tax collection, mainly driven by direct taxes, has given the Union government some fiscal space to carry out additional spending and yet meet the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of the gross domestic product for FY24, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said.
Nirmal Bang is factoring in net tax revenue growth of 10.9% in the next fiscal, broadly in line with the nominal GDP estimate of 10%.
India's economic growth has been better than anticipated in FY23 and the current fiscal. Therefore, there is no major need to provide support to consumption or investment spending, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Inflation continues to remain volatile with many uncertainties. However, the upcoming general elections may warrant some announcements for the farm economy and the lower income class, Motilal Oswal said in a note.
"Although tax receipts have been higher than targets for the last three years, the fiscal deficit needs to be narrowed further to avoid any crowding out, as and when the corporate investments pick up," it said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb. 1.
Here's What Brokerages Expect From Interim Budget
Barclays
"Our view post the FY24 budget last year was that the government's estimates for receipts seemed rather conservative," Barclays said in a note. "But growth in collections this year has surprised on the upside, despite weaker-than-budgeted nominal GDP growth."
The research firm expects higher-than-budgeted tax receipts to be the primary driver of the government achieving its fiscal deficit target rather than a curtailment of expenditure.
Higher tax buoyancy implies that the gross tax–GDP ratio should also remain elevated in the current fiscal.
"We project tax revenue receipts will grow 15% year-on-year in FY25, with broad-based growth across direct and indirect taxes."
Barclays expects gross tax revenue to grow faster at 12.2% in the fiscal to Rs 38 trillion, driven by growth in corporate, income tax and collections of Goods and Services Tax.
On indirect taxes, stronger-than-expected momentum in economic activity is reflected in the GST collections.
The average monthly GST collection rate in the April–December period was Rs 1.66 trillion, as compared with Rs 1.5 trillion in the last fiscal.
"Even with some slowdown in the growth rate over the rest of the fiscal, we think the monthly average will still be close to Rs 1.6 trillion, which would imply total collections of Rs 9.6 trillion."
Motilal Oswal
An 8% growth in non-tax revenue receipts and non-debt capital receipts of Rs 700 billion in the next fiscal implies that the total receipts will increase 12%, following an expected growth of 15.1% in the current fiscal.
Gross taxes are likely to have risen to a new high of 11.8% of GDP in the current fiscal and is expected to rise to 12% of GDP in the next fiscal.
Nirmal Bang
Tax revenue to increase 10.9% in the next fiscal.
Nirmal Bang is factoring in net tax revenue growth of 10.9% in the next fiscal, broadly in line with its nominal GDP estimate of 10%.
"While we are factoring in growth in direct taxes at 14%, growth in indirect taxes is expected to be a more muted 7%."
Phillip Capital
Phillip Capital estimates a 10% growth in gross tax revenue.
Revenue receipts to rise 7.3%, while expenditure to grow by a muted 5% as the next fiscal will be a truncated year for awarding projects due to elections.
Non-tax revenue will likely surpass budgeted estimates due to higher dividends.