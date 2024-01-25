NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Railways Allocation To Increase Further, Say Brokerages
Budget 2024: Railways Allocation To Increase Further, Say Brokerages

Despite moderation in government capex growth, analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. say it will continue to be dominated by roads and railways.

25 Jan 2024, 06:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A train idling over the Naini bridge in Uttar Pradesh. (Source X account of Railway minister<ins>)</ins></p></div>
A train idling over the Naini bridge in Uttar Pradesh. (Source X account of Railway minister)

The PM Narendra Modi government's interim budget is expected to raise allocation to the Indian railways, continuing the capex spree in the infrastructure space, according to brokerages.

Railways may see the highest increase in the interim budget allocation, with spending up by around 40% year-on-year, according to the brokerage. The sector led in central government and CPSE project announcements in FY24.

Allocation for railways increased 49% over FY23 (budget estimate) to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in FY24, Axis Securities Ltd. said. The government capex will further increase by 10-15% in FY25, and focus is likely to continue on developing the country’s public infrastructure, it said.

Dedicated allocation to larger infrastructure projects like High-Speed Rail is expected, which would support broader objectives of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the brokerage said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb. 1.

