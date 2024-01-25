Budget 2024: Railways Allocation To Increase Further, Say Brokerages

The PM Narendra Modi government's interim budget is expected to raise allocation to the Indian railways, continuing the capex spree in the infrastructure space, according to brokerages.

Despite moderation in government capex growth, analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. say it will continue to be dominated by roads and railways.

Railways may see the highest increase in the interim budget allocation, with spending up by around 40% year-on-year, according to the brokerage. The sector led in central government and CPSE project announcements in FY24.