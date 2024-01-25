Budget 2024: Government Borrowings May Be Elevated, Say Brokerages
Analysts expect government expenditure to increase in the interim budget.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget, ahead of the general elections, on Feb. 1.
PhillipCapital Pvt. expects the expense to grow in a muted way, while Nirmal Bang Pvt. estimated a moderate increase.
Budget allocation for scientific development, social welfare schemes and defence may see an uptrend, according to Axis Securities Ltd.
Both Goldman Sachs and Barclays Pvt. see government borrowing increasing in FY25.
Here's what brokerages forecast for Budget 2024:
PhillipCapital
For FY25, the brokerage is building in-trend growth ratios across fiscal variables. Stronger growth will offer upside risk to its forecast, it said.
The brokerage expects 10% growth in gross tax revenue and 7.3% rise in revenue receipts, further forecasting the expenditure to see muted growth of 5%.
“FY25 will be a truncated year for awarding projects, due to elections, we expect capex growth of 10% and revex growth of 3.5%.”
Dividends to government will remain healthy and subsidies are estimated to fall, owing to fertiliser subsidies, it said.
“Gross borrowing should decline to Rs 15 trillion due to lower repayments. Our estimate for net market borrowing stands at Rs 11.4 trillion.”
Revenue expenditure will fulfill the budgeted estimates as food and fertiliser subsidies will be marginally higher, it said.
MGNREGA allocations will happen from savings and capex targets will be largely met.
Nirmal Bang
The brokerage estimates fiscal deficit to come in at 5.5% of GDP in FY25, led by moderation in capex growth to 15%, from an estimated 36% in FY24.
Revenue expenditure is estimated to grow moderately at 2.5% in FY25. Further, they expect the subsidies to be flat in FY25, as compared to FY24.
Net market borrowings are penciled in at Rs 11.6 trillion in FY25. “Given maturities of Rs 3.6 billion in FY25, we are factoring in gross borrowing of Rs 15.2 trillion.”
Axis Securities
Allocation for scientific development will increase by 26% and grants for states will be up by 20%, it expects.
Allocation to social welfare schemes will increase by 18%, education allocation is expected to be up 13% and defence allocation is projected to rise 6%.
Motilal Oswal
Fiscal deficit will be kept at 5.2% or 5.4% of GDP, it said.
“A target of 5.2% of GDP will give a real chance to achieve 4.5% in FY26, while 5.4% will almost surely postpone the target by at least one year,” the note said.
Barclays
Total expenditure is projected at about Rs 49.1 trillion for FY25, 9% higher than FY24's budgeted Rs 45 trillion.
It expects the government to slightly overshoot its total expenditure estimate (reaching Rs 35.5 trillion, compared with the budget estimate of Rs 35 trillion), given a likely overshoot on subsidy costs from the revex side.
Gross borrowings are expected to remain elevated in the next fiscal, but it’s doubtful that it will materially exceed the Rs 15.4 trillion budgeted for the current fiscal.
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs expects government borrowing in FY25 to remain high.
“With adequate demand for government bonds from FIIs and domestic investors in a policy rate easing cycle, we believe the RBI may be a net seller of government bonds in FY25.”