Budget 2024: Government Borrowings May Be Elevated, Say Brokerages

Analysts expect government expenditure to increase in the interim budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget, ahead of the general elections, on Feb. 1.

PhillipCapital Pvt. expects the expense to grow in a muted way, while Nirmal Bang Pvt. estimated a moderate increase.

Budget allocation for scientific development, social welfare schemes and defence may see an uptrend, according to Axis Securities Ltd.

Both Goldman Sachs and Barclays Pvt. see government borrowing increasing in FY25.