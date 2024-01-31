Budget 2024: From IT To Telecom, Key Expectations From Various Sectors

"Major economies across the world are seeing a challenging macroeconomic situation with slowdowns that have affected various industries. Amid this period, it is the tech industry that is leading the charge in recovery with a positive outlook.

"The demand for IT skills, especially in the new-age technologies AI, ML, analytics, data science and other digital capabilities continues to surge, presenting an opportune time for global capability centres to further scale and usher in the next phase of digital revolution in India. India is a leading hub of GCCs, with 1,500+ GCCs housed in India that play a crucial role in growth of the tech industry.

"According to EY, the domestic GCC market size is expected to hit $110 billion by 2030 with the number of GCCs expected to scale to 2.400. Now, as GCCs continue to invest in reskilling talent in the face of evolving tech landscape, building demand-based and niche skills in relevant areas, they are playing a crucial role in employment generation for India.

"With GCCs being a major engine for economic growth, Budget 2024 can play a key role in facilitating growth and sustainable development. GCCs require support and investment for infrastructure and growth environment. Budget 2024 can help GCCs further scale and accelerate innovation at a faster rate as India emerges as the world's technology and services hub."