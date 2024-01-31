Budget 2024: From IT To Telecom, Key Expectations From Various Sectors
Here are some of the key highlights and expectations from industry leaders from IT to Telcom about the budget:
The interim Union budget 2024 to be presented on Thursday is a highly anticipated event for every sector of the Indian economy.
From infrastructure, information technology and telecom to agriculture, healthcare, human resources and education, stakeholders are eagerly waiting to see how the government's financial roadmap will impact their industries.
HMD Global (Maker Of Nokia Phones)
Ravi Kunwar, Vice President, India & APAC
"As we anticipate the Interim Union Budget 2024, HMD Global holds optimistic expectations for the Indian smartphone market. Foreseeing an extension or enhancement to the Production Linked Incentive policy, we aim to fortify local production and encourage an indigenous components supply chain.
"The budget's positive impact on operations, particularly in local manufacturing, is anticipated, though precise planning hinges on final announcements. Our wish list emphasises more incentives for local production, encouragement for components manufacturing within India and support for exports.
"In the face of potential changes, we stand ready to make necessary adjustments, anticipating a budget that builds upon existing policies for stability and growth. HMD Global remains committed to contributing to India's self-reliance and the global success of its smartphone industry."
Broadband India Forum
T V Ramachandran, President.
"India is undergoing rapid digital transformation on the back of continuous government reforms. The recently notified Telecommunications Act 2023 is a game changer and will help catalyse the growth of the sector even further.
"At Broadband India Forum, we would like to see the budget focus on three important aspects:
Facilitate affordable broadband through Satcom via reasonably modest spectrum fees.
Budgetary support for the growth of public wi-fi through waiver of duties and levies on equipment and revenues.
Budgetary support to incentivise fibre to the building +wi-fi to enable rapid growth in fixed broadband, by way of reduction in statutory fees and levies and exemption of goods and services tax on service revenues.
"With the above measures, we hope that the budget will help accelerate the momentum of the reforms in the sector which has been set by other government policies and measures."
STT GDC India
Chief Financial Officer, Bimal Khandelwal.
"As India charges ahead on its digital transformation journey, the upcoming budget offers a timely window to cultivate a world-class data centre ecosystem that steers this advancement. We are hopeful of incentives to spur domestic manufacturing and infrastructure builds specially tailored for data centres' massive scale and seamless connectivity needs.
"Attractive capital subsidies for setting up future-ready facilities and easy financing options to offset development costs will unleash growth. We also envision provisions that encourage the adoption of renewable energy to meet data centres' clean power appetites.
"Additionally, preferential procurement directives favouring home-grown data centres will provide an upside. With an emphasis on nurturing a cutting-edge domestic data centre industry, India can swiftly go up the technology value chain and cement dominance in delivering digital services globally."
Fujitsu
Head Of Global Delivery Centres, Manoj Nair.
"Major economies across the world are seeing a challenging macroeconomic situation with slowdowns that have affected various industries. Amid this period, it is the tech industry that is leading the charge in recovery with a positive outlook.
"The demand for IT skills, especially in the new-age technologies AI, ML, analytics, data science and other digital capabilities continues to surge, presenting an opportune time for global capability centres to further scale and usher in the next phase of digital revolution in India. India is a leading hub of GCCs, with 1,500+ GCCs housed in India that play a crucial role in growth of the tech industry.
"According to EY, the domestic GCC market size is expected to hit $110 billion by 2030 with the number of GCCs expected to scale to 2.400. Now, as GCCs continue to invest in reskilling talent in the face of evolving tech landscape, building demand-based and niche skills in relevant areas, they are playing a crucial role in employment generation for India.
"With GCCs being a major engine for economic growth, Budget 2024 can play a key role in facilitating growth and sustainable development. GCCs require support and investment for infrastructure and growth environment. Budget 2024 can help GCCs further scale and accelerate innovation at a faster rate as India emerges as the world's technology and services hub."
Head Of JDU, Meghan Nandgaonkar.
"Technology has played an important role in India's growth story. Our expectation from Budget 2024 is to further boost technology solutions for sustainable society, green initiatives, and agro-tech.
"Additional focus on skilling initiatives for people engaged in traditional sectors, using technology and online delivery along with incentives for technology companies in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities."
Fujitsu International Regions
Head Of HR Shared Services, Sumit Sabharwal.
"As an HR leader, I eagerly anticipate the 2024 budget, urging the Government of India to prioritise robust investments in skill development. A strategic focus on honing our workforce's capabilities will propel India's IT industry to new heights, fostering innovation and global competitiveness.
"The India artificial intelligence market size reached $680 million in 2022 and further it is expected to reach $3,935.5 million by 2028, showcasing a growth rate (CAGR) of 33.28% between 2023 and 2028. Data science and analytics have emerged as a game-changer across industries, with organisations harnessing data-driven insights to make informed decisions. With exponential growth in the digital realm, this field is expected to witness substantial opportunities in the coming years.
"The demand for STEM jobs in India has increased by 44% in the last five years. STEM skills will be a requirement for 80% of the jobs created in the next decade. To meet the increasing demands for STEM professionals in India's rapidly growing technology, engineering and manufacturing sectors, it becomes imperative to offer robust STEM education.
"For organisations, it has become necessary to provide upskilling and reskilling opportunities to existing employees. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us, and STEM education will align closely with its demands.
"To keep up with this new information-based and technology-dependent world, India must scale up the innovation ladder with initiatives."