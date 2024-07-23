Budget 2024: Finance Minister Proposes Digital Infra App Development For Multiple Sectors

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech has proposed development of Digital Public Infrastructure applications at population scale for productivity gains, business opportunities, and innovation by the private sector.

These are planned in the areas of credit, e-commerce, education, health, law and justice, logistics, MSME, services delivery, and urban governance, she said, although, she did not provide further details.

DPI’s are digital networks that help provide citizens with social services. So far, multiple DPI’s have been built in the country, such as Aadhaar authentication, e-KYC, e-Sign, DigiLocker, United Payment Interface, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, Immediate Payment Service, and Aadhaar Payment Bridge.

These, monikered as the India Stack, have also gone global. Since June 2023, India has signed Memorandum of Understandings with countries namely Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua and Barbuda to share India Stack.