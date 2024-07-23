Budget 2024: Finance Minister Proposes Digital Infra App Development For Multiple Sectors
Credit, e-commerce, education, health, law and justice, logistics and MSMEs are some areas for which DPIs are planned.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech has proposed development of Digital Public Infrastructure applications at population scale for productivity gains, business opportunities, and innovation by the private sector.
These are planned in the areas of credit, e-commerce, education, health, law and justice, logistics, MSME, services delivery, and urban governance, she said, although, she did not provide further details.
DPI’s are digital networks that help provide citizens with social services. So far, multiple DPI’s have been built in the country, such as Aadhaar authentication, e-KYC, e-Sign, DigiLocker, United Payment Interface, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, Immediate Payment Service, and Aadhaar Payment Bridge.
These, monikered as the India Stack, have also gone global. Since June 2023, India has signed Memorandum of Understandings with countries namely Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua and Barbuda to share India Stack.
Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture
Buoyed by the success of the pilot project, the government, in partnership with the states, will facilitate the implementation of the DPI in agriculture, for coverage of farmers and their lands in three years.
During this year, digital crop survey for Kharif using the DPI will be taken up in 400 districts. details of six crore farmers and their lands will be brought into the farmer and land registries, Sitharaman said.
Issuance of Jan Samarth based Kisan Credit Cards will also be enabled in five states, she said.
The budget also elaborated on the effect of use of technology. The government has used technology for improving productivity and bridging inequality in the economy during the past 10 years.
“Public investment in digital infrastructure and innovations by the private sector have helped in improving access of all citizens, particularly the common people, to market resources, education, health and services. We will step up adoption of technology towards digitalisation of the economy,” Sitharaman said.