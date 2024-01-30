Budget 2024 Expectations: Clean Energy — Talk Of The Town
Here are some relief or reforms that can be expected either in the interim budget or the final budget.
Last year, we saw a historic G20 summit hosted by India in New Delhi, wherein a Green Development Pact was adopted in the leader's declaration to accelerate the steps needed to tackle environment challenges and climate change. One of the main focus areas of this pact was resource efficiency and the importance of sustainable consumption. Another key component was to focus on a clean, sustainable, just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition. This coupled by the fact that India co-hosted along with the UAE, the Global Green Credit Initiative at Climate Change Summit in Dubai, demonstrates that the world is moving towards green energy and India is proactive in playing a pivotal role in bringing about the necessary changes.
Recently, the Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy stated that India has significantly reduced its power shortage from approximately 4.5% in 2014, to less than 1%. This has been possible due to construction of 1,93,000 circuit km of transmission lines, which has integrated the country into the world's largest grid on a single frequency, boosting power transfer capacity from 36 GW to 117 GW. With such fast-paced development, India is on track to achieve 65% of its power capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources by 2030, surpassing its initial target of 40%.
Further, as per the Ministry of Power, India is poised to experience a remarkable 83% surge in investments in renewable energy projects, reaching approximately $16.5 billion in 2024 as the country intensifies its focus on an energy transition to curb carbon emissions. Against this backdrop, in the upcoming budget, it is expected that the government would focus a substantial portion of its expenses towards green and sustainable energy, particularly bioenergy, solar and wind projects. It is believed that budgetary allocations and policy measures could catalyse green investments, create green jobs and put India firmly on the path to a greener future.
Considering that 2024 is an election year, the budget to be presented on Feb. 1 shall be a vote-on-account and the final budget will be expected after the elections. Accordingly, the interim budget is not likely to have any extreme reforms, especially since this will be the last budget before the new government is formed.
Some relief/reforms which can be expected either in the interim budget or the final budget, are as follows:
Consolidated Group Taxation Regime
Energy players are mandated under regulatory laws to have different companies for each project. To ease compliance burden, a regime should be introduced wherein a group is allowed to file a single return of income for all its projects. This will also assist in offsetting of losses amongst different projects.
Extension Of 15% Beneficial Tax Regime
Beneficial corporate income tax rate of 15% under Section 115BAB of the Income Tax Act is applicable to power generating companies incorporated post October 2019 and which commences generation activity by March 31. Since this clause is nearing its sunset, newer power projects may not be able to take its benefit. Hence, it is expected that the government will extend this benefit for a few more years.
Deduction For Capital Intensive Projects
Renewable energy sectors such as solar, wind, and hydro are not specified businesses under Section 35AD of the ITA and are, therefore, excluded from claiming deduction of capital expenditure against taxable income. Including the RE sector within this provision will provide an impetus to this sector.
Beneficial Tax Treatment For RE Certificates
The ITA provides a beneficial tax rate of 10% of Section 115BBG on sale of carbon credits approved under the Kyoto Protocol. This benefit should be extended to sale of RECs, including voluntary emission reduction certificates.
Green Transition For MSMEs
Micro, small and medium enterprises are considered to be the backbone of the Indian economy as they contribute 30% of the gross domestic product and 48% of its exports. The MSMEs should be incentivised to invest in upgrading to sustainable manufacturing processes, materials and waste management practices.
Incentives For Storage Solutions
With a growing energy sector, India will have to focus on sustainable energy storage solutions as well. Hence, fiscal incentives should be introduced for innovating storage system solutions such as converting RE to hydrogen and storing it until required, storing RE as synthetic fuel such as methanol, using power-to-fuel technology, using lithium-ion batteries to boost energy storage in batteries.
Cost-effective energy storage is essential for adding more renewable energy to the grid and has increased the grid resiliency and stability supporting the energy transition and build up for the future. At present, the Goods and Services Tax and the basic custom duty rates on the battery energy storage systems are very high. The same needs to be incentivised by reducing the rates.
Incentives For Hydrogen Sector
If the government believes that hydrogen is the way to go, then the government needs to provide more incentives to boost hydrogen production with affordability.
While India has made tremendous development for fulfilling its commitment to achieving net-zero emission by 2070, it, however, still has a long way to go. Introducing new incentives, multiyear schemes and policies in the budget will showcase its commitment to give a boost to the energy sector. Therefore, the energy sector should be one of the key areas of focus in the upcoming budget.
The article has been authoured by Jimit Devani, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, and Sannidhi Shah, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.
The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.