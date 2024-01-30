Budget 2024 Expectations: Clean Energy — Talk Of The Town

Last year, we saw a historic G20 summit hosted by India in New Delhi, wherein a Green Development Pact was adopted in the leader's declaration to accelerate the steps needed to tackle environment challenges and climate change. One of the main focus areas of this pact was resource efficiency and the importance of sustainable consumption. Another key component was to focus on a clean, sustainable, just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition. This coupled by the fact that India co-hosted along with the UAE, the Global Green Credit Initiative at Climate Change Summit in Dubai, demonstrates that the world is moving towards green energy and India is proactive in playing a pivotal role in bringing about the necessary changes.

Recently, the Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy stated that India has significantly reduced its power shortage from approximately 4.5% in 2014, to less than 1%. This has been possible due to construction of 1,93,000 circuit km of transmission lines, which has integrated the country into the world's largest grid on a single frequency, boosting power transfer capacity from 36 GW to 117 GW. With such fast-paced development, India is on track to achieve 65% of its power capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources by 2030, surpassing its initial target of 40%.

Further, as per the Ministry of Power, India is poised to experience a remarkable 83% surge in investments in renewable energy projects, reaching approximately $16.5 billion in 2024 as the country intensifies its focus on an energy transition to curb carbon emissions. Against this backdrop, in the upcoming budget, it is expected that the government would focus a substantial portion of its expenses towards green and sustainable energy, particularly bioenergy, solar and wind projects. It is believed that budgetary allocations and policy measures could catalyse green investments, create green jobs and put India firmly on the path to a greener future.