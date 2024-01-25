Budget 2024: Affordable Housing, Agriculture And Low Income Group To Be In Focus, Say Analysts

As the lock-in period for officials begins after the Halwa ceremony that precedes the budget, analysts expect affordable housing, agriculture sector and the lower income class to be in focus.

The government is expected to announce schemes for the middle-class in this interim budget, as the elections are fast approaching. While Barclays expects food subsidies to remain elevated, PhillipCapital also sees fertiliser subsidies increasing.

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. projects women's issues to play a major role in the budget, expecting better initiatives for employment generation and the creation of an economic safety net. The PM Kisan Scheme and MGNREGA are other schemes that may gain spotlight in the interim budget.