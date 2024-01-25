Budget 2024: Affordable Housing, Agriculture And Low Income Group To Be In Focus, Say Analysts
Brokerages expect schemes for the middle class and elevated food and fertiliser subsidies.
As the lock-in period for officials begins after the Halwa ceremony that precedes the budget, analysts expect affordable housing, agriculture sector and the lower income class to be in focus.
The government is expected to announce schemes for the middle-class in this interim budget, as the elections are fast approaching. While Barclays expects food subsidies to remain elevated, PhillipCapital also sees fertiliser subsidies increasing.
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. projects women's issues to play a major role in the budget, expecting better initiatives for employment generation and the creation of an economic safety net. The PM Kisan Scheme and MGNREGA are other schemes that may gain spotlight in the interim budget.
Here is what brokerages have to say:
Nirmal Bang
Expects affordable housing schemes to get a boost.
"Spending by the Ministry of Rural Development is down by 8% YoY in FY24YTD, while spending by the Ministry of Agriculture is flat. We expect some trend reversal in the coming months on the back of higher allocation under NREGS and other rural development schemes," the research firm said.
It also expects higher spending on the agriculture sector, led by higher outgo under the PM Kisan Scheme.
The firm also expects policies focused on the upliftment of 'bottom of the pyramid', with the aim of reducing expenditure on necessities. Similar to PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the expansion of scope in health insurance through Ayushman Bharat could be expected, the brokerage said.
"In addition, support for affordable housing in rural and urban areas is a possibility."
Looking at the tax changes, the brokerage expects it to be limited to exemption threshold. However, it still doesn't rule out reduction, arbitrage opportunities among asset classes and time periods.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
As the agricultural sector has been weak in the past few quarters Motilal Oswal expects any populist measures directed to the farm economy to be keenly watched.
"It may include the expansion of the PM Kisan scheme by as much as 50% to Rs 9,000 per annum or increased benefits in the form of insurance scheme or higher MGNREGA allocation (which is a demand-driven programme)," the brokerage said.
However, the rural spending has actually declined 3% YoY in April-November 2023.
Any incentives to boost the residential or commercial property market will be watched for, it said.
"The new tax regime can be made more attractive by either increasing the exemption income limit, raising the income tax rebate under Section 87A or by reducing the highest surcharge rate," Motilal Oswal said.
The upcoming general elections may warrant some announcements for the farm economy and the lower income class, it said.
PhillipCapital
Revenue expenditure is expected to meet the budgeted estimates as food and fertiliser subsidies will be marginally higher, while incremental MGNREGA allocations are being funded from savings, it said.
Capex targets will be largely met, the brokerage said.
PhillipCapital also expects subsidies to fall, owing to fertiliser subsidies.
Barclays
Does not expect any major announcements for tax mobilisation and rationalisation, as robust tax collections are helping underpin the fiscal consolidation, it said.
"With food and LPG subsidy spending plans for the next fiscal year already announced, we expect the total subsidy bill to remain elevated in FY25. With the extension of the free food scheme, we expect spending on food subsidies to remain elevated (upwards of Rs 2 trillion), forming the largest component of the subsidy bill."