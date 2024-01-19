Budget 2024: 6 Financial Terms To Learn Before The Announcement
As Interim Union Budget 2024 is round the corner, let us glance through the common terms one should know before the announcement.
The Interim Budget 2024 will be presented in the Parliament on February 1. Since Lok Sabha elections are due this year, the budget for the full financial year will be announced after the elections. Here are some of the basic terms you need to know to understand the Budget.
Budget 2024: Important Terms You Should Know
1. Inflation
This is the ratio at which the cost of essentials, goods, and commodities are increasing in the nation. The inflation rate is inversely proportional to the purchase power of its citizens. This means a higher inflation rate results in a lower purchasing power for its citizens.
2. Capital Budget
This budget comprises capital payments and receipts. Capital payments include the acquisition of assets, capital expense on construction projects, and capital receipts consists of Government borrowings from treasury bills and Reserve Bank, Government loans raised from the public, State provident funds, securities against small savings, and special deposits.
3. Direct And Indirect Taxes
The taxes that the government directly deducts are known as direct taxes. On the contrary, when another organization deducts taxes on behalf of the government, then it is known as indirect taxes.
Corporate tax and income tax are considered as direct taxes while VAT, GST, and other excise taxes are referred to as indirect taxes.
4. Budget Estimates
This is an approximate figure that is allocated to each ministry or department for a particular financial year. This is an estimated figure that is considered after evaluating the expenses, activities, occupations, and investments in a specific tenure.
5. Finance Bill
When the government changes and implements a new tax policy or structure a bill has to be passed in the parliament. This bill is known as the finance bill that explains the new tax policy or change precisely. The bill mentions whether the proposed tax comes under indirect or direct tax.
It mentions the impact on the tax structure and other necessary details for a better understanding of the policy.
6. GDP
Gross Domestic Product is an essential financial term in the Union Budget. It represents the cumulative market value of the finished products and services produced within a country during a specific timeframe.
Several countries use this GDP ratio to evaluate its economic conditions. In India, the government shares GDP figures quarterly and on May 31st after the final calculations at the end of the financial year.