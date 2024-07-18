Jaro Education: Transforming Senior Executives Into Future Corporate Leaders

*This is in partnership with NDTV Profit BrandStudio

Executive education programmes are designed to help learners reach their career goals by providing a rigorous and credible foundation in business fundamentals, general management and leadership skills. They intend to develop an enterprise mindset and understanding beyond functional areas to grow and contribute at the workplace. They help professionals enhance their leadership and management skills to tackle modern business challenges. They offer a platform for executives to gain cutting-edge knowledge and practical insights that can be applied to their organisations. These programmes are becoming popular as they allow professionals to up-skill while still working.

Retaining senior talent has become a challenge for medium to large corporates. The corporates build loyalty with employees by enrolling senior executives through Jaro Education in their partner institutes like IIMs and IITs. Some of the leading IIMs offer a 12-month executive MBA course where the learner's profile can range from 2 to 20 years of corporate experience. IIMs are very particular about the quality of education they impart, so they insist that Jaro Education provide studio support at their campus end and also for learners in more than 22 cities. These are high-end studios which enable both learners and partners to interact on a real-time basis besides also having immersions at the campuses of these IIMs.

Staying ahead of the curve is crucial for aspiring executives and business leaders in the rapidly evolving business landscape. For many business leaders, this starts with executive education. In this regard, Jaro Education serves as a facilitator, with the belief that the entire process of delivering online higher education is a science, which has evolved to a great extent in the last 15 years of its presence in the segment.

The profiles of learners who join Jaro Education’s online certification programmes range from directors to senior managers to mid-career professionals looking to enhance their skills. The programme includes Corporate Finance & Analytics, and Future Leader Programme spread over a duration of 6 months each and 1 year Executive Programme in Business Analytics. These programmes prepare professionals for future growth by providing comprehensive business knowledge as they master core business concepts and gain an understanding of new emerging topics. The courses focus on decision making, which is key to executing critical management functions. The programme allows participants to meet personal leadership goals and broaden their business perspective.

Jaro Education plays a pivotal role in programme enhancement, offering valuable insights into content, refining the delivery of lectures, and providing industry-relevant perspectives, which helps in not only enhancing the quality of the programme to surpass industry standards, but also making it a catalyst for fresh graduates to seamlessly transition into the job market. For professionals, this translates to increased productivity and enhanced employability, aligning their skill sets precisely with industry demands, and increasing career growth opportunities.

Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, chairman and managing director, Jaro Education, said, “We aim to motivate talents within corporate ranks by fostering an environment where employees grow with the company. By aligning our programmes with the specific skill demands of the industry, we endeavour to contribute to the ongoing professional development of individuals, making them valuable assets to their organisations.”

“We aim to not only enhance the relevance of our programmes, but also facilitate the growth and retention of skilled professionals within the corporate ecosystem. We have witnessed numerous success stories of professionals who have elevated their careers after completing these programmes,” Dr. Salunkhe added.