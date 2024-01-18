Delhi Leads The Way In EV Adoption, Achieves 10% Growth In One Month

*This is in partnership with NDTV Profit BrandStudio

New Delhi, the capital of India, has achieved a remarkable feat in promoting electric vehicles as a clean and sustainable mode of transport. According to the latest data released by the Delhi government, the share of EVs in the total vehicle sales in Delhi has increased from 9.5% in November 2023 to 19.5% in December 2023, a jump of 10% in just one month. This means that one in every five vehicles sold in Delhi in December was an EV.

The Delhi government attributes this success to its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy, which was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August 2020. The policy offers various incentives and subsidies to buyers and manufacturers of EVs, such as cashback of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for electric cars, up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles, and a scrapping incentive for those who want to exchange their old petrol or diesel vehicles for EVs. The policy also aims to set up 200 charging stations across the city in one year and create a State Electric Vehicle Board to oversee the implementation of the policy.

Kejriwal said that his government's goal is to make Delhi the 'Electric Vehicle Capital' of India and reduce the pollution levels in the city.

The EV policy has also received praise from various stakeholders, such as vehicle manufacturers, dealers, consumers, civil society groups and media. They have lauded the policy for being progressive, comprehensive and inclusive, and for creating an environment conducive for the growth of the EV sector. They have also appreciated the government for its effective monitoring and evaluation of the policy and for its proactive engagement with the public through campaigns such as 'Switch Delhi,' which was launched to spread awareness and encourage private vehicle owners to shift to EVs.

The Delhi government has also announced that it will soon launch a Delhi EV Forum, a platform for dialogue and collaboration among all the stakeholders of the EV ecosystem, such as policy makers, industry players, researchers, academicians, civil society organisations and citizens. The forum will aim to share best practices, identify challenges and opportunities, and provide feedback and suggestions for improving the EV policy and its implementation.

The Delhi government's EV policy has not only boosted the adoption of EVs in Delhi, but also inspired other cities and states in India and abroad to follow suit. The policy has also created a positive impact on the environment, economy, health and social welfare of the people of Delhi. The policy has truly scripted history and set a new benchmark for the future of mobility in India.