Railways Needs To Double Cargo Share To 55%, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Indian Railways’ modal share in freight needs to double to 55% for the country to become a globally competitive economy, according to the railway minister.

“On aggregate, we should be reaching 55% rail and 45% road,” Ashwini Vaishnaw told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview. “The cost of logistics will reduce to anywhere between 7.5-8.0% of the GDP if we do this.”

In 2022, the government came out with a National Logistics Policy to reduce the country’s logistics costs to single digits from 13–14% of the GDP.

The share of railways should be 80–85% for heavy and high-density cargo such as coal, cement and steel, Vaishnaw said. For parcels, it should be 50–50 for rail and road.