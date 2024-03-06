IIFL Finance Has Stopped Top-Up Loans With Immediate Effect: Chairperson — NDTV Profit Exclusive

IIFL Finance Ltd. has decided to discontinue its top-up loans with immediate effect, Chairperson Arun Kumar Purwar, days after the RBI barred non-bank lender from disbursing gold loans.

"We have, of course, given loans on top of loans that are not against gold ornaments, but clean loans," Purwar told NDTV Profit's Sajeet Manghat on Wednesday in an exclusive interview. The total top-up loans make up 0.03% of the portfolio, he said.

The RBI barred IIFL Finance on Monday from sanctioning and disbursing gold loans with immediate effect. It has also been barred from assigning, securitising and selling any of its gold loans. The company can continue servicing its existing loans.

Purwar admitted that certain problems within the company existed while distributing gold loans, which account for 30% of its portfolio. As the internal auditors are conservative in approach, there's been a difference in the value when a loan is given versus when the gold is put to auction, according to Purwar.

"We are addressing this issue," he said. "The company has a strong and sound audit process involving internal and external audits, and as so entire portfolio gets audited comprehensively."

The RBI crackdown has had a significant impact on the business even though the company follows industry standards, the chairperson said. "We have been following industry practice and have almost 3,000 branches through which we disburse gold loans throughout the country."

"We have amended our policies to meet RBI's requirements," he said, adding that the company is in continuous dialogue with its banking partners to show to them that its business is sound.

While gold loans account for 30% of the company's total portfolio, these are largely short-term loans, Purwar said. "Most of our gold-loan clients are from lower-income households, and (it) is a business which we do very successfully."

Purwar is hopeful that IIFL Finance can restart its gold loan business earlier than nine months. "I personally believe that it is possible if we work hard to show to RBI our compliance."