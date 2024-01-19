Former Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Launches Healthtech Startup Gabit

Former Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has launched his healthtech venture Gabit, backed by Zomato Ltd.'s Deepinder Goyal and Cars24's Vikram Chopra, among others.

The Gurugram-based startup, which was in stealth mode so far, will offer weight loss programmes, fitness regimes, skincare routines, and Gabit-branded beauty products—such as face wash, sunscreen and moisturisers.

Gupta joined Zomato in 2015 and was elevated as the chief operating officer in 2018, before being named co-founder in 2019. He left Zomato in September 2021, a couple of months after it listed on the bourses.

"Gabit has an active website as well as an app. Apart from science-backed skincare products, it also features goal-specific personalised meal plans and fitness plans, fitness wearables, healthtech products and much more. Gabit aims to make the most of data and technology—it boasts of proprietary AI tools like FitBot (that acts like a personal trainer), food score (to help users understand their food habits better), SkinBot (to assess the quality of your skin), and so on," he said.

The startup is registered as BetterLife Horizons Pvt., and names Gupta and his wife Arpana Shahi as directors.