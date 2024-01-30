BSE's Ramamurthy On Strategies To Gain Market Share Leading To Stock Rally—Exclusive

BSE Ltd.'s new derivatives products, brand building, and employee wellness are some of the key focus areas that helped boost its share price, according to Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

"We want to make BSE more vibrant. All employees are aligned to it and are putting in their best efforts, showing success," Ramamurthy, managing director, told NDTV Profit.

Since taking over on Jan. 5, 2023, he said new talent has been added in place of bourse's retired senior workforce, giving existing employees confidence in their growth prospects.

BSE has advanced over 320% in the last year, trouncing global platforms such as cryptocurrency major Coinbase Global Inc. and Cboe Global Markets Inc., as well as Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.