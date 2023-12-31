NDTV ProfitBloombergUS Shoots Down Two Anti-Ship Missiles Launched by Houthi Targeting Maersk Vessel
US Shoots Down Two Anti-Ship Missiles Launched by Houthi Targeting Maersk Vessel

31 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST
The Maersk Sentosa container ship sails southbound to exit the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. A steep decline in the number of tankers entering a vital Red Sea conduit suggests that attacks on ships in the area are further disrupting a key artery of global trade. Photographer: Stringer/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- The US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels, responding to a call by a merchant vessel in the Southern Red Sea.

The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned container ship, Maersk Hangzhou, had reported being struck by a missile at 8:30 p.m. Sanaa time, the US Central Command said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Responding to the ship’s request for assistance, the US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

There are no reported injuries, Centcom said.

This marks the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19. The US and a number of other nations have formed a maritime task force to respond to the Red Sea attacks.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

