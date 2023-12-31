US Shoots Down Two Anti-Ship Missiles Launched by Houthi Targeting Maersk Vessel

BloombergUS Shoots Down Two Anti-Ship Missiles Launched by Houthi Targeting Maersk Vessel
The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned container ship, Maersk Hangzhou, had reported being struck by a missile at 8:30 p.m. Sanaa time, the US Central Command said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Maersk Sentosa container ship sails southbound to exit the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. A steep decline in the number of tankers entering a vital Red Sea conduit suggests that attacks on ships in the area are further disrupting a key artery of global trade. Photographer: Stringer/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- The US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels, responding to a call by a merchant vessel in the Southern Red Sea.
Responding to the ship’s request for assistance, the US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.
There are no reported injuries, Centcom said.
This marks the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19. The US and a number of other nations have formed a maritime task force to respond to the Red Sea attacks.