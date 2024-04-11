Please Take The Threat Of A Fiscal Breakdown Seriously

First, it’s a “current law” projection, which assumes that tax cuts enacted by Donald Trump’s administration in 2017 will expire on schedule by 2025. Regardless of this year’s election results, that’s unlikely. Second, toward the end of the forecast period, the projection assumes falling defense spending as a share of GDP.

Given current geopolitical tensions, this too looks improbable. Third, the CBO expects interest rates (which drive debt-servicing costs) to be slightly lower than financial markets currently suggest. All these assumptions are material: Plug in market-implied rates, for instance, while letting the other two assumptions stand, and the baseline debt ratio rises to 123% of GDP by 2034.