Iran Wins With U.S. Air Strikes On Houthis In Yemen

The Rand Paul-connected US think tank Defense Priorities is as reliable as a stopped clock in its opposition to the use of US military force abroad, but this is one occasion where its skepticism happens to be right. “In underlining their claim to be battling Israel and its US backers in defense of Gaza, the airstrikes may actually be welcomed by Houthi leaders,” and as they double down, invite further US escalation, the think tank’s policy director Benjamin H. Friedman said in a statement Friday morning. Moreover, the actual threat being responded to was not that crippling to world trade. “The fact is that the Houthi attacks on shipping have not been particularly effective, nor are they a major economic issue.”