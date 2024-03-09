The US Labor Market Is Starting To Look Vulnerable

To make sure they had enough workers on hand in case some walked out the door, there is evidence that many employers over-hired in recent years. According to ZipRecruiter, an online matchmaker for job seekers and company recruiters, many of its clients report having more employees than they can use given their current level of business activity. Nevertheless, ZipRecruiter’s clients aren’t laying off workers because they hope business will pick up. This point is key, because employers were burned by a worker shortage as the economy quickly recovered in the early days of the pandemic and are wary of being in that same situation again. That’s why new weekly jobless claims remain low.