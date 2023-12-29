The New York Times Has An Edge In Suit Against OpenAI

Most of these points are plausible legal arguments. But OpenAI and Microsoft will be prepared for them. They’ll likely respond by saying that their LLM doesn’t copy; rather, it learns and makes statistical predictions to produce new answers. If I read an article in the New York Times and then write a Bloomberg opinion column on the same topic, that isn’t copyright infringement, even though I may have learned a great deal from the Times piece and relied on that information to form my own opinion. For this reason, many copyright experts have been theorizing that it cannot be a copyright violation for an LLM to learn from existing online material, even if it’s under copyright. The defendants can also be expected to argue that news consists of facts and should therefore be treated more permissively than creative material.