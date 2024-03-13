The Fed Will Slow QT. What Matters Is Where It Stops

A second issue is which Treasuries to hold. More shorter-term bills would make sense. Their yields move closely in sync with the interest rate paid on banks’ deposits at the Fed, reducing the risk that the central bank’s funding costs will exceed its income. Last year, for example, the Fed lost $110 billion as the cost of paying interest on reserves rose sharply relative to the return on its longer-maturity Treasury and mortgage securities portfolio. And further losses are likely this year. Also, shorter-term holdings would increase the Fed’s capacity to conduct quantitative easing by reinvesting maturing T-bills into longer-term assets rather than expanding its holdings — an attractive option for policy makers concerned about the size of the central bank’s footprint in financial markets.