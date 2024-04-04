The U.S. Fed Is Wrong About How Low Interest Rates Will Go

Second, the market appears to have a higher estimate of the neutral federal funds rate — the level, known as r*, that neither stimulates nor restrains growth. Various developments support this. For one, the economy has remained strong even as the Fed has increased its target rate by 525 basis points, suggesting that the current level of 5.25% to 5.50% might not be as restrictive as officials expected. Increased productivity growth, together with the AI boom, should stimulate greater investment and hence nudge equilibrium interest rates upward. Declining savings push in the same direction: The federal government is running vast budget deficits, while soaring asset prices have boosted household wealth, leading the personal savings rate to decline to 3.6% of disposable income, from an average of 5.7% in the decade following the 2008 financial crisis.