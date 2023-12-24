The 18 Best Food And Drink Gifts For The Holidays

Dewar’s Double Double Series A great whisky should be served in a great glass. So Dewar’s has teamed up with Baccarat on this luxe set that includes a pair of crystal Masséna tumblers and Scotch that’s been aged 37 years—the brand’s oldest spirit to date. Part of its new limited-run Collector’s series, this inaugural cinnamon- and vanilla-imbued bottling pays tribute to Scotland’s Speyside region; the blended malt was finished in Oloroso sherry casks that once held an aromatic single malt from the venerated Aultmore distillery. $1799 for 375 mL and two Baccarat glasses