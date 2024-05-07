Tesla Autopilot Probe Escalates With US Regulator’s Data Demands

In a letter posted on its website Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration presses Tesla on how much mileage consumers are racking up using its driver-assistance system, and how many times drivers have been warned to put their hands on the wheel before and after the company’s December recall. The agency announced last month that it was opening up a query into whether Tesla’s over-the-air software update sufficiently prevented misuse after 20 more crashes occurred in the months after the recall.