Don’t Buy Putin’s Bluff. The West Can Outspend Him.

Before invading Ukraine — two years ago, on Feb. 24 — Putin had painstakingly built Russia’s fiscal and financial defenses, a crucial element of his own grasp on power. At just 16% of gross domestic product, sovereign debt was among the smallest of any nation. In the second year of the pandemic, the government was already running a budget surplus (in contrast to large and persistent deficits in the US and Europe). It had accumulated a $175 billion “national wellbeing” fund and more than $500 billion in international reserves at its central bank. The largest banks were well capitalized compared with their global peers.