PG&E In Talks With KKR To Sell Minority Stake In Power Unit

The announcement comes as PG&E plans to invest an estimated $62 billion from 2024 through 2028 to support its wildfire prevention work and grid upgrades. The company has come under mounting scrutiny for raising customer bills to finance its work, which includes efforts to reduce the risk of its lines sparking another catastrophic wildfire. PG&E was driven into bankruptcy in 2019 after its broken equipment set off a number of fires, including the deadliest in state.