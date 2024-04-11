Big Tech's Trapped In A Glass House on AI Data Snatching

Large tech players racing to build more capable AI models have reached a point where they have fewer and fewer places to look for data on the public web, and taking text from the transcripts of YouTube videos suggests OpenAI has been digging between the proverbial couch cushions, even at the risk of breaking someone’s rules. There’s a decent chance it did. YouTube Chief Executive Officer Neal Mohan told Bloomberg News last week that if OpenAI had used YouTube videos to refine its AI, that would be a “clear violation” of YouTube’s terms of use. When asked about the possibility that OpenAI had violated those rules, a spokeswoman for the AI company said it used “publicly available information that is freely and openly available on the Internet.”