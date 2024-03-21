Oil Trading Is Still Rife With Bribes. Time The Industry Cleaned Up.
A series of lawsuits suggests kickbacks to government officials are still viewed as business as usual.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Torbjörn Törnqvist, co-founder of Gunvor Group Ltd. and one of oil trading’s most senior executives, famously said about his industry: “There’s a lot of skeletons, and many of them, most of them, will never be surfaced.” Never say never. It’s taken too long, but prosecutors are now unearthing those bones, revealing an ugly graveyard of bribes paid to government officials in return for lucrative contracts.
A series of criminal cases and lawsuits involving some of the largest independent oil trading firms has convinced me that corruption remains endemic. But unless governments impose tougher penalties, oil traders will continue to dismiss fines as the cost of doing business.
The industry disagrees. In recent phone calls, chief executive officers and others have told me I’m wrong and that the prosecutions have prompted genuine improvements. Maybe, but the protestations of innocence would be more convincing if the same firms hadn’t made the same claims before – while still, as is almost universally believed, paying bribes.
The biggest eye-opener was the trial of Javier Aguilar — a mid-level executive at Vitol Group, the world’s largest oil trading house. He faces as many as 30 years in jail after a jury delivered a guilty verdict in New York City on Feb. 23. His lawyer said Aguilar planned to appeal. Vitol reached a deferred prosecution agreement for bribery and corruption in Mexico and Ecuador and paid a fine.
The Aguilar case is directed against the person, not the company, and has everything: bags of cash, expensive watches, clandestine meetings and very, very profitable deals. Above all, it had bribes — so many that one witness said they couldn’t recall winning a single government contract without kickbacks.
During the trial, Nilsen Arias, a top executive working for Ecuador’s state-owned oil company, admitted he took bribes and was asked to name names. The list read like a who’s who of the industry, featuring Vitol, Trafigura and Gunvor, among several others. According to testimony delivered during the trial, the bribery targets were at the highest levels of Ecuador’s government. One attorney, a bit perplexed, asked a witness: “You’re not bribing the secretary general of the president, right?” The witness confirmed: “I intended to do it, yes.” The Ecuadorian official hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing in his country.
There were a few Kafkaesque moments, too, including when a federal judge well versed in mafia trials asked the attorneys to slow down: “There is (sic) so many conspiracies here, I want to make sure we're in the right conspiracy.”
The Aguilar case was explosive, but other lawsuits in the past three years have shown some oil traders routinely paid bribes as recently as 2020. We learned, for example, how executives at Glencore Plc, the world’s largest commodity trader, lost no time when South Sudan won independence in 2011. Within days, they boarded a private plane carrying nearly $1 million in cash to pay bribes. The oil deals followed. Let that sink in: Glencore was corrupting a country within days of its founding. The company pleaded guilty; the investigation into the individuals is ongoing.
We heard firsthand testimony from industry leaders, including sworn affidavits from Mariano Marcondes Ferraz, formerly one of the most senior executives at Trafigura Group, who confessed he paid bribes in Brazil and alleged that his bosses knew about it. In response to questions for this column, Trafigura said an outside legal review found no evidence that the company’s current management knew about it. (Spokespeople for Glencore, Vitol and Gunvor referred me to previous statements concerning the lawsuits referenced here, in which they expressed regret for wrongdoing.)
We learned from court testimony or case documents that some oil trading companies, including Glencore, kept “cash desks” at their offices, routinely providing employees with huge wads of money. At other firms, like Vitol, executives in charge of “sensitive payments,” as one employee called them, were able to bypass internal controls and make off-the-books transactions directly, leaving no record of the bribery.
And we discovered that it wasn’t just money that changed hands. Gunvor admitted to lubricating one deal by gifting a government employee an 18-karat gold Patek Philippe timepiece, worth $38,000, in 2014.
The corruption was widespread. Over the past decade, prosecutors had brought more than 15 lawsuits against oil trading houses, their employees and their agents; some of the cases are either ongoing or on appeal. The geographic reach was vast: More than a dozen countries feature in the lawsuits, including Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil, Angola, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Malawi, Cameroon, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan. My concern is that malfeasance is even more widespread. As Peter Fraser, one of the UK’s most senior judges, wrote in a judgment warning against leniency in a 2022 case involving Glencore, a lack of prior convictions could “simply mean that the offending has gone undetected for so long.” Indeed.
It stretches credulity that the hundreds of millions of dollars involved, often in wads of cash, was solely the work of mid-level executives and that no one in the C-suite noticed that “entertainment” and “office” expenses had gone wild. Some of the same managers in charge when the corruption took place remain in their roles, including several CEOs and chief financial officers protesting ignorance about the bribery payments, none of whom has been accused of wrongdoing.
The recent legal victories are testament to the perseverance of the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, alongside British and Swiss authorities. “To date, our attorneys have held four of the world’s largest commodity trading companies accountable for bribery and corruption offenses,” Nicole Argentieri, who heads the DOJ’s criminal division, said earlier this month, mentioning Vitol, Glencore, Gunvor and Freepoint Commodities LLC. “We’ve transformed the energy trading industry with this work.”
I think she’s right that the US is holding companies more accountable. But I’m more skeptical that the industry’s attitude is changing. Granted, evidence of wrongdoing has forced companies to reform, by hiring compliance teams, abolishing cash desks and, in some cases, stopping the use of so-called agents, middlemen who were often just conduits for bribery payments. Those changes appear genuine. But just this month, Swiss prosecutors took the rare step of opening a criminal investigation against an unidentified oil trader for allegedly bypassing Russian sanctions.
To truly eradicate corruption, the penalties need to be more severe. Trading firms caught bribing officials should become pariahs, unable to compete for government deals or secure credit lines from government agencies. And the fines should be much, much larger, particularly in Switzerland. In 2019, Swiss authorities prosecuted Gunvor for bribing officials in Africa, imposing a risible fine of 4 million Swiss francs ($4.5 million), plus forfeiture of profits. US authorities imposed a much bigger penalty on Gunvor — nearly $375 million plus forfeiture — for similar misconduct in South America.
Though the fines have increased, so have the revenues available to pay them. Vitol, Glencore, Trafigura and Gunvor reported combined net income in 2022 of more than $40 billion — a record, and six times higher than the annual average between 2010 and 2020. No wonder a cynical retired executive told me the fines remain the “cost of doing business.”
The most important deterrent to wrongdoing — jail time for miscreants – has been absent since the early 2000s, when the US imprisoned the chief executives of two mid-sized American firms that paid kickbacks to Saddam Hussein in the Iraq oil-for-food program. Prosecutors have instead secured plea bargains with monetary penalties, avoiding lengthy trials and incarceration. That may change soon. Aguilar faces imprisonment. In its action against Trafigura, Switzerland has ignored the company’s willingness to settle, instead sending the bribery case to the criminal court and filing charges personally against one of the company’s most senior executives. The company has said it will defend itself in court. In the UK, white-collar police are considering whether to bring criminal charges against 11 Glencore employees for wrongdoing in several countries, although no action has yet been taken.
Oil traders are at the forefront of shaping one of the world’s fundamental challenges: implementing the energy transition needed to address the climate crisis. The world needs all of them to be honest and above board. The flood of recent legal cases shows that still isn’t the case.
