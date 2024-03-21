Oil Trading Is Still Rife With Bribes. Time The Industry Cleaned Up.

The most important deterrent to wrongdoing — jail time for miscreants – has been absent since the early 2000s, when the US imprisoned the chief executives of two mid-sized American firms that paid kickbacks to Saddam Hussein in the Iraq oil-for-food program. Prosecutors have instead secured plea bargains with monetary penalties, avoiding lengthy trials and incarceration. That may change soon. Aguilar faces imprisonment. In its action against Trafigura, Switzerland has ignored the company’s willingness to settle, instead sending the bribery case to the criminal court and filing charges personally against one of the company’s most senior executives. The company has said it will defend itself in court. In the UK, white-collar police are considering whether to bring criminal charges against 11 Glencore employees for wrongdoing in several countries, although no action has yet been taken.