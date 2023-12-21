Angola Quitting OPEC Is More Critical Than It Seems

The key country to watch isn’t Angola, but the United Arab Emirates, which recently won a hard-fought campaign against Riyadh to secure a higher OPEC production level. I don’t think Abu Dhabi is done. During the campaign, Emirati diplomats went as far as questioning the value of OPEC membership. My belief is that those briefings were more a tool in the campaign to secure a quota increase than a real threat. But it shows that everything isn’t rosy inside the cartel. The UAE not only has ample spare capacity – it pumps 3.1 million and probably can do 4 million – but also foreign backing to invest in new oilfields that would boost production capacity to as much as 5 million barrels.