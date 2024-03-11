New York City Just Had its Safest-Ever Year For Pedestrians. What Went Right?

“There is an example right in front of us: the ways that it worked better, you can judge it and see it clearly. If we follow those steps, it can be done faster now,” she said. “Many lawmakers are on our side today, but I always told them: ‘You’re not doing it for yourself. You’re doing it for future generations.’ Because that’s how I felt. I didn’t do it for myself or my family. I did it for other people.”