New York City Just Had its Safest-Ever Year For Pedestrians. What Went Right?
Ten years after New York became the first US city to adopt the Vision Zero traffic safety model, transportation authorities and activists see progress and frustrations.
(Bloomberg) -- Not long ago, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car just about every day in New York City. Even as traffic fatalities declined overall in the US in the early 1990s, New Yorkers were being killed by cars at nearly double the national rate. In 1990, the death toll exceeded 700, and half of those victims were on foot. “What is wrong with New York?” the asked in 1993.
But today it’s a different story. Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pause of 2020, the largest city in the US ended 2023 with its safest year for pedestrians since record-keeping began 114 years ago, with 101 deaths for a metropolis of 8.5 million people.
That improvement contrasts significantly with the grim national numbers on traffic safety. About 7,500 pedestrians died on American roads in 2022, a four-decade high, and 2023 fared only slightly better. The US traffic safety crisis puts the country increasingly out-of-step with the rest of the industrialized world; although data varies by state, it’s also a sobering report card for Vision Zero, the policy goal of zero traffic fatalities that many municipalities have adopted in recent years.
New York City was the first US city to implement Vision Zero, weeks after then-Mayor Bill de Blasio took office in January 2014. The city dropped its speed limit to 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour), launched a speed camera program and started education campaigns for both drivers and pedestrians. Today, city authorities are eager to trumpet their progress.
“New York City is leading the nation on pedestrian safety and it has saved countless lives,” said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in an interview. “This is not an accident. It’s a result of our work at NYCDOT and our partners on Vision Zero, and the support of Mayor Eric Adams on prioritizing engineering, education and enforcement.”
But there are some big caveats to this success story. Total traffic fatalities in New York City remain high, and drivers are dying in crashes at greater rates than before, thanks to a spate of dangerous speeding and bigger vehicles, experts say. So are bicycle riders, with fatal crashes involving cyclists at a 23-year high. The rising number of electric bikes has been cited as a factor — 23 of the 30 cyclists killed in 2023 were on e-bikes, mostly in vehicle collisions on roadways that lack bike lanes. An average day on New York City’s streets still carries about eight serious injuries.
And while New York City’s improvement in protecting pedestrians is worth noting, so is the even-more-impressive record assembled by close neighbors like Hoboken, New Jersey, which just celebrated its seventh year without a single traffic fatality. (Nearby Jersey City has also had an impressive streak.)
Still, as Vision Zero marks its 10th anniversary in New York City, it’s a good time to take a closer look at how well the city’s blueprint for road safety is working, and ask planners, advocates and engineers what else needs to be done.
‘It’s Trench Warfare’
To see what the battle for street safety looks like on the ground, head to the corner of Linden Boulevard and Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean neighborhood. Both roads are truck routes, so oversized vehicles make wide turns. There’s little space, so vehicles leapfrog one another. Traffic is heavy, as the faded crosswalk paint attests. This confluence of factors has landed the intersection on the Vision Zero Priority Location list, indicating a cluster of what’s known as pedestrian KSI: killed or severely injured.
Read more: Why ‘Vision Zero’ Hit a Wall
That’s what brought a NYCDOT crew here on a recent February morning. They were installing a turn bump — a strip of high-visibility black-and-yellow plastic that nudges drivers to wait to turn, rather than jut out in front of pedestrians crossing the street. After parking their yellow NYCDOT van in the middle of the road and marking off the site with a dozen traffic cones, the workers took maybe 30 minutes to bolt the yellow panel into the pavement.
“What that does is slow traffic down,” crew lead Joe Reklis said from the sidewalk. “When you make it more narrow for people to pass, they actually pay more attention.” The effect was immediate: With the cones removed, the little yellow bump kept cars in line.
This was the crew’s first job that morning; they’ll move on to other priority locations, in Queens or Brooklyn, hitting about six a day. Each new bollard or bump they bolt down represents another few feet of grinding progress in the campaign to tame the city’s 6,300 miles of roadway. The results appear promising: Priority locations saw a greater decrease in fatalities compared to other sites in recent years. In Brooklyn, they dropped 38% compared to a 2019 study period.
Traffic violence data, which was recently shared with police for the first time, allows planners to cut through politics and focus on areas disproportionately at risk of traffic fatalities. Smaller-scale safety fixes don’t require outreach to local community boards or exhaustive studies. (The neighborhood where the turn bump went in has one of the worst traffic fatality rates in the city.)
The first 10 years of Vision Zero saw an uneven landscape of progress, as projects in Black and Brown communities lagged behind wealthier parts of town. But since 2021, the department says it’s improved its record, and Rodriguez often invokes the department’s focus on equity, spun from his life story as a Dominican immigrant who once worked in the NYCDOT kitchen. “We have baked equity into how we make decisions about projects,” he said. “We have an equity formula that gives priority to areas that have historically been underserved.”
Under his tenure, there’s been a notable geographic shift in pedestrian and cyclist safety projects. But the death of a cyclist in Brooklyn in late February highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in the select corridors — even after interventions were made, advocates argue, the street where it happened is still far too unsafe.
Making extensive redesigns can be a bumpy process. Minor traffic-calming measures might be well-received by residents. But take away a parking space for a bike or a bus-only lane? Not so much. Efforts are halted by hesitation or even outright opposition from local reps and community boards. (When 51 Council Members were recently asked to recommend corridors in their districts for street improvements, only six replied to NYCDOT.)
As a result, advocates say that agency planners often find themselves in a no-win position, as larger, more ambitious projects are pitched in a vacuum.
“The biggest problem with Vision Zero is that it’s still trench warfare,” said Danny Harris, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives, the city’s preeminent street safety advocacy group. “If you’re the fire department, you don’t have to go and make the case for a firehouse and fire hydrants on every block. But if you’re NYCDOT, you have to take an entire team for months or years and make the case in a neighborhood that a street like Atlantic Avenue is a deathtrap, and should be reimagined so it’s safe for everybody.”
Turning the Corner
Several of the most high-profile interventions in New York City were born of the pandemic era’s Open Streets program. The “Paseo Park” that snakes its way down 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens, for example, was launched in 2020 as an emergency response for more space; now, the 26-block-long stretch of roadway is pocketed with permanent plazas and curb extensions. In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, barricades still discourage vehicles from using Berry Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the newly redesigned street doubles as a bike boulevard, where traffic is rerouted at certain points to thin the number of cars and corners are outfitted with planters, bollards and boulders. And on segments of Broadway in Manhattan, al fresco seating has conquered the roadway.
What these projects also share is an emphasis on the intersection, which makes sense — that’s where more than half of all fatalities and injuries happen in the city.
In 2023, the city completed almost 1,500 intersection redesigns, according to internal documents. The majority of those interventions were leading pedestrian intervals (LPIs), which freeze red lights for a few seconds so pedestrians can get a head start. But they also include a growing number of raised crosswalks that slow cars and improve visibility. And they’re increasingly home to daylighting, a popular street safety measure that removes parked cars near crosswalks so all road users see one another better.
At the end of 2023, the city pledged to redesign 2,000 intersections a year, with half getting daylighting. But New York City has about 40,000 intersections. Safety advocates have bemoaned the city’s pace and emphasized that these fixes need to be done right, with permanent build-outs rather than temporary materials.
When pressed, Rodriguez said the agency has to balance conflicting needs. “We manage 27% of the city’s land, and as we run public space, we also have to look for all the different interests who compete for that space,” he said. Increasingly, that means delivery vehicles: “80% of New Yorkers place orders to Amazon, UPS, or FedEx; 22% order four times a week.”
The agency, he added, is breaking its own records of installation, like miles of protected bike lanes (32 miles were completed last year, according to NYCDOT — 18 short of the 50-mile target), goaded on by benchmarks from a bill that Rodriguez himself sponsored when he was the chair of the Transportation Committee in the City Council. Some categories, like intersection redesigns, have surpassed their targets. Others, like bus lanes, have fallen behind.
Jon Orcutt, the advocacy director of Bike New York and former NYCDOT policy director, said that much of the credit for the recent reduction in fatalities should go to the lower 25 mph citywide speed, the spread of speed cameras, and LPIs — all of which have been around for some time. To drop even lower, Orcutt argues, the city must think bigger.
“What will get us sustainability below 100 per year?” asked Orcutt. “I think it will have to be something new, like a return to traffic law enforcement, really broad-based and effective daylighting, and more ambitious or systemic one-waying and road dieting of big kill-zone streets.”
Scaling the Solutions
Talk to people about problems in New York City and you’re going to hear the word “scale” a lot, in both noun and verb forms. Just by sheer size, anything here carries precedence, and indeed, New York City’s streetscape plans stand alone among North American cities.
While Covid-era street changes like outdoor dining structures and traffic-restricted open streets largely faded elsewhere, they’re still a thing here, albeit somewhat diminished. New York City’s automated enforcement program is also the most extensive in the US, with about 2,500 speed cameras. The Big Apple has the most bike lanes and greenways, and the most car-free events like “Summer Streets” and “Trick or Streets.”
But thanks to its enormity, in many ways New York still has far to go. Just 3% of its streets have protected bike lanes, for example; red light cameras are only installed at 1% of its intersections. And most New Yorkers scoff if you tell them that the streets are getting safer — the result of a lived experience where near-misses and mishaps remain routine.
“I often think of New York as a terrible startup, where we knock it out of the park in the first round with this amazing prototype but we can't actually scale the success,” said Harris of Transportation Alternatives. “So we’re constantly telling these stories of what we did before. New York City doesn't need to always be the city that’s doing something flashy or new. We have the tools that work, and while that might be less sexy, that’s actually to make this a more equitable city, address our climate issues and make it safe for everybody.”
In many ways, too, New York is an American outlier — a truly pedestrian-first city. How it does on that front is an important litmus test for other cities to follow. And Lizi Rahman perhaps knows better than anyone that the work can take time.
Her 22-year-old son, Asif, was struck and killed by a driver in 2008 while riding his bike home along Queens Boulevard, then known as the “Boulevard of Death.” She pushed to make the corridor safer, even though she never rode a bike herself. “For almost eight years, I fought by myself, and it was difficult,” she told me.
In 2014, Rahman helped co-found the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets, and Mayor de Blasio was receptive to her pleas, she said. After the first phases of the Queens Boulevard redesign, there wasn’t a traffic fatality for over three years.
The sixteenth anniversary of Arif’s death passed in early February. Improvements to the 7.5-mile street where he was killed are still ongoing, but the deadly moniker has moved elsewhere. In its place, Rahman said, there’s much stronger infrastructure today — of data, advocacy and public awareness — to push for change citywide, and, by extension, nationwide.
“There is an example right in front of us: the ways that it worked better, you can judge it and see it clearly. If we follow those steps, it can be done faster now,” she said. “Many lawmakers are on our side today, but I always told them: ‘You’re not doing it for yourself. You’re doing it for future generations.’ Because that’s how I felt. I didn’t do it for myself or my family. I did it for other people.”
(Updates number of completed bike lanes in 24th paragraph)
